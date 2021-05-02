Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,859,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.