Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.01.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.