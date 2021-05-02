Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.