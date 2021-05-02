Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

