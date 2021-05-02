Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.