Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $980.00

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 990442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of £15.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

