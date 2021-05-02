VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 14,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,250. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period.

