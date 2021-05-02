VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 14,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,250. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
