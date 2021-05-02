Vidulum 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,760.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $463,170.44 and $3,760.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

