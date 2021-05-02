Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Earnings History for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit