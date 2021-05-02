Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.61. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 20,670 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

