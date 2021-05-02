Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. 10,260,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

