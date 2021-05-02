Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. 10,260,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit