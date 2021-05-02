Visor.Finance (VISR) Achieves Market Cap of $97.16 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $97.16 million and $7.01 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.