VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

