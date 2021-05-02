VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Hits $20.68 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and $73,146.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.44 or 0.00868745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.89 or 0.08682948 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

