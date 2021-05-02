Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.21. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vor Biopharma stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.