Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

May 2nd, 2021

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

