Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $405,721.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00009105 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.82 million and approximately $405,721.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

