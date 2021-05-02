Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down to $23.68

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $22.75. Vuzix shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 10,302 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

