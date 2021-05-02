Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 2,619,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,048,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.