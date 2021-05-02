W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 1,135,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.