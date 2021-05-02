W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

