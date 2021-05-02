W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $429.90, but opened at $441.00. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $446.57, with a volume of 1,857 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13,850.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

