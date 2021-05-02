Warburg Research Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.64. Puma has a 12 month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 12 month high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

