Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s previous close.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

HCC opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $813.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

