Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 26th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

