Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 26th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
NYSE WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.93.
WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
