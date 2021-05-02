Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

