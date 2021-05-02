Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Up to $290.44

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.44, but opened at $297.66. Watsco shares last traded at $296.12, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.91 and a 200 day moving average of $244.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

