Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,374 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $100,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $412.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.22 and a 200-day moving average of $375.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

