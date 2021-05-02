Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.