Wedbush Boosts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $21.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

ARCC stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

