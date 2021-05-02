Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,797 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

