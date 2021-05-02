Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

