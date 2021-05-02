Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

