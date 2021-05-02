Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

SNPS opened at $247.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.