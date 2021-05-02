Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.