Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

