Wells Fargo & Company Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $74.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IART. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

