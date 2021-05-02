Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.03 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.