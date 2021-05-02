West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
West African Resources stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.
About West African Resources
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.