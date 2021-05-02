West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

West African Resources stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

