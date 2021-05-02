West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WFG opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $279,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $527,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

