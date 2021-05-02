Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

WDC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

