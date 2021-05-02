WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,076.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

