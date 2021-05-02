WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $205.21 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

