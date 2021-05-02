Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

WCP stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

