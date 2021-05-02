Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 312 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

IX opened at $80.84 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

