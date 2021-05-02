Whittier Trust Co. Buys 254 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $290.52 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

