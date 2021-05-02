Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

