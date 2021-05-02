Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 43 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $175,360,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $414.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

