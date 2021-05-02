Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 1,935 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.