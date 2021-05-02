Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 1,935 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit