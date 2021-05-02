Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
CANSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 43,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,508. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
