Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CANSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 43,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,508. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

